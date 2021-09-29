Philippines fails to fight Covid on all fronts and ranks last globally. Why?

There are valuable lessons for the developing world to learn from the many mistakes the country has made

The Philippines has fallen to last place in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking of the best and worst places to be amid the pandemic, capping a steady decline over the course of 2021.



The monthly snapshot — which measures where the virus is being handled the most effectively with the least social and economic upheaval — ranks 53 major economies on 12 datapoints related to virus containment, the economy and opening up. ..