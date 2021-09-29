World

Skyrocketing deaths of women, children reveal true impact of pandemic

Disruption caused by Covid in lower-income nations threatens years of health gains

29 September 2021 - 19:28 By James Paton

Disruption to health systems in lower-income nations during the pandemic has caused an increase in deaths among women and children that is more than double the toll from Covid-19, new research shows.

The estimates highlight a crisis that’s threatening years of hard-fought progress in improving the health of women and children, according to the Global Financing Facility, launched in 2015 by the World Bank, UN and others...

