Skyrocketing deaths of women, children reveal true impact of pandemic
Disruption caused by Covid in lower-income nations threatens years of health gains
29 September 2021 - 19:28
Disruption to health systems in lower-income nations during the pandemic has caused an increase in deaths among women and children that is more than double the toll from Covid-19, new research shows.
The estimates highlight a crisis that’s threatening years of hard-fought progress in improving the health of women and children, according to the Global Financing Facility, launched in 2015 by the World Bank, UN and others...
