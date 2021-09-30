Birds of a feather are disappearing together in the US

Ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 other species including fish and a bat declared extinct in the US

After spending years and millions of dollars searching, the US has given up on locating 23 birds, fish and other species, declaring them extinct.



Federal wildlife officials said on Wednesday that 11 birds, eight freshwater mussels, two fish, a bat and a plant should be declared extinct and removed from the endangered-species list. Among them are the ivory-billed woodpecker, which was the largest woodpecker north of Mexico, the Hawaiian forest bird Kauai O’o and the flat pigtoe, which was a freshwater mussel...