Irm(a)gard, I’m not sticking around for this at my age
A 96-year-old ‘Nazi’ is on the run after being accused of involvement in 11,412 murders during World War 2
30 September 2021 - 20:11
A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War 2, a court spokesperson said.
Irmgard Furchner is accused of contributing, as an 18-year-old, to the murder of 11,412 people when she was a typist at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945...
