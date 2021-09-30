World

Irm(a)gard, I’m not sticking around for this at my age

A 96-year-old ‘Nazi’ is on the run after being accused of involvement in 11,412 murders during World War 2

30 September 2021 - 20:11 By Thomas Escritt

A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War 2, a court spokesperson said.

Irmgard Furchner is accused of contributing, as an 18-year-old, to the murder of 11,412 people when she was a typist at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945...

