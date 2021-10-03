Get a grip, Boris, because voters will soon tire of your Micawberish ways

The British prime minister is facing a raft of problems that are not going to go away with administrative improvisation

With an eight-point lead in the opinion polls, an 83-seat majority in the House of Commons and economic growth figures for the second quarter revised upwards from 4.8% to 5.5%, what does UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have to fear?



Plenty...