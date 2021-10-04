Cheaper, enviro-friendly biofuel keeps Kenyan home fires burning

Nairobi’s fuel dispensers replace charcoal, kerosene with ethanol biofuel made from sugar cane byproducts

In Kenya’s capital Nairobi, restaurant owner Miriam Kamau lifts a steaming ladle of food from a stove burning locally produced ethanol — a fuel made from the byproducts of sugar production.



She is one of about 200,000 customers of three-year-old Kenyan company Koko, which has replaced fuels such as charcoal, kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas with locally produced ethanol...