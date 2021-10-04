Social moron? Facebook puts profits before people, says ex-employee

Frances Haugen says she saw ongoing evidence that the company prioritises its coffers over its users’ wellbeing

A former Facebook product manager has become one of the company’s highest-profile critics after exposing thousands of internal documents she said showed the social media giant failed to protect users.



Frances Haugen, who tackled misinformation on the platform, turned over internal research to US lawmakers and the Wall Street Journal, which reported the company knew, but didn’t disclose, the negative impact of services such as Instagram. She said she was sounding the alarm about the company’s practices after seeing repeated evidence that Facebook prioritises profits over the wellbeing of its users...