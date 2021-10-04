World

Social moron? Facebook puts profits before people, says ex-employee

Frances Haugen says she saw ongoing evidence that the company prioritises its coffers over its users’ wellbeing

04 October 2021 - 18:25 By Naomi Nix and Kurt Wagner

A former Facebook product manager has become one of the company’s highest-profile critics after exposing thousands of internal documents she said showed the social media giant failed to protect users. 

Frances Haugen, who tackled misinformation on the platform, turned over internal research to US lawmakers and the Wall Street Journal, which reported the company knew, but didn’t disclose, the negative impact of services such as Instagram. She said she was sounding the alarm about the company’s practices after seeing repeated evidence that Facebook prioritises profits over the wellbeing of its users...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WTF IS GOING ON? | Instagram reluctantly shelves its plans to capture kids — ... Lifestyle
  2. Things may soon Zuck for Facebook as legislators un-like its practices World
  3. Could Facebook’s ‘North Star’ see the platform heading south? World

Most read

  1. MAX HASTINGS | When generals play politics, wars get lost World
  2. A to I without the E: artificial intelligence just isn’t that clever World
  3. Social moron? Facebook puts profits before people, says ex-employee World
  4. Cheaper, enviro-friendly biofuel keeps Kenyan home fires burning World
  5. He’s 81 and he’s climbing every Scottish mountain for his wife World

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting