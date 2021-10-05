Are Boris’s policies plunging the UK into another winter of discontent?

His legacy depends on how he handles labour and economic issues that have come on the back of Brexit and Covid-19

The UK’s 25-year-old model of importing cheap labour has been upended by Brexit and Covid-19, sowing the seeds for a 1970s-style winter of discontent, complete with worker shortages, spiralling wage demands and price rises.



Leaving the EU, followed by the chaos of the biggest public health crisis in a century, has plunged the world’s fifth-largest economy into a sudden attempt to kick its addiction to cheap imported labour...