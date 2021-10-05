Union’s threats could see Tinseltown lose its sparkle

For the first time, a Hollywood union has voted to strike over rest and meal breaks, working hours and wages

One of Hollywood’s most powerful unions has voted to authorise a strike, threatening a walkout that could cripple movie and TV studios still trying to come back from Covid-19 shutdowns.



The vote was nearly unanimous, with 98% of the ballots backing the authorisation, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) said this week. An estimated 60,000 IATSE members, mostly based in Los Angeles, could walk off the job if the union’s leadership decides to order a strike...