Boji, Istanbul’s day-tripping dog, brings smiles to travel-weary commuters

The happy-go-lucky canine has even been tracked to sea for a weekend break on the Princes’ Islands

06 October 2021 - 18:43 By Yesim Dikmen

In a packed Istanbul passenger ferry between Europe and Asia, all eyes turn to one commuter enjoying the view from his window.

Boji, a street dog, has become a regular sight on ferries, buses and metro trains in Europe’s largest city. A devoted commuter, the dog enjoys long journeys on public transport, up to 30km on a regular weekday...

