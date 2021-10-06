World

Not even the pope could save ‘intellectually disabled’ man from execution

The 61-year-old has been lethally injected for murder, despite calls for clemency from Pope Francis and US politicians

06 October 2021 - 18:44 By Jonathan Allen

Missouri executed convicted murderer Ernest Johnson on Tuesday evening after governor Mike Parson and the US Supreme Court declined to grant the clemency sought by Pope Francis, among others, on the grounds Johnson was intellectually disabled.

Johnson, 61, was found guilty by a jury of murdering three convenience-store employees in 1994. He was injected with a lethal dose of pentobarbital, a powerful barbiturate, in the state’s execution chamber in the city of Bonne Terre...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. US court upholds conviction, death sentence of Dylann Roof World
  2. China court upholds death sentence for Canadian Robert Schellenberg World
  3. Egypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures Africa
  4. Georgia prosecutor to seek death penalty in spa killings World

Most read

  1. Not even the pope could save ‘intellectually disabled’ man from execution World
  2. Eye on the world – October 7 2021 World
  3. Big shake-app: Facebook crash makes small businesses use other platforms World
  4. Boji, Istanbul’s day-tripping dog, brings smiles to travel-weary commuters World
  5. London firms bankrolled slavery. Now they’re confronting their dark pasts World

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting