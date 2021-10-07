World

Expelled Korean trans soldier wins her battle ... but too late for her

Woman kills herself before court could overrule army’s declaration of her as ‘disabled’ for having gender reassignment

07 October 2021 - 19:28 By Sangmi Cha

A South Korean soldier who committed suicide earlier this year after being dismissed by the army for having gender reassignment surgery won a posthumous victory on Thursday, as a court told the army to recognise her as a woman and annul her dismissal.

Staff Sgt Byun Hui-su had wanted a transfer to the military’s female corps after undergoing the surgery, but was dismissed in January 2020 on grounds that gender reassignment rendered her “disabled” and unfit for service...

