Expelled Korean trans soldier wins her battle ... but too late for her

Woman kills herself before court could overrule army’s declaration of her as ‘disabled’ for having gender reassignment

A South Korean soldier who committed suicide earlier this year after being dismissed by the army for having gender reassignment surgery won a posthumous victory on Thursday, as a court told the army to recognise her as a woman and annul her dismissal.



Staff Sgt Byun Hui-su had wanted a transfer to the military’s female corps after undergoing the surgery, but was dismissed in January 2020 on grounds that gender reassignment rendered her “disabled” and unfit for service...