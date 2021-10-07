Expelled Korean trans soldier wins her battle ... but too late for her
Woman kills herself before court could overrule army’s declaration of her as ‘disabled’ for having gender reassignment
07 October 2021 - 19:28
A South Korean soldier who committed suicide earlier this year after being dismissed by the army for having gender reassignment surgery won a posthumous victory on Thursday, as a court told the army to recognise her as a woman and annul her dismissal.
Staff Sgt Byun Hui-su had wanted a transfer to the military’s female corps after undergoing the surgery, but was dismissed in January 2020 on grounds that gender reassignment rendered her “disabled” and unfit for service...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.