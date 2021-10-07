World

Facebook needs to take a long, hard look at itself

Former product manager Frances Haugen’s four steps to fix Facebook are the straightforward guidance lawmakers need

07 October 2021 - 19:27 By Parmy Olson and Tae Kim

At a congressional hearing on Tuesday, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen didn’t need to convince US lawmakers that the company has a big problem. Republicans and Democrats were, for once, united on her side, at several points even calling her a “hero”. What they needed was direction. Luckily, Haugen gave that to them.

Throughout the hearing she used the term “engagement-based ranking” to synthesise the complexities of Facebook’s problems into a single, neutral term. The lawmakers tried saying it themselves. “We’ve learned ... that Facebook conducts what’s called ‘engagement-based ranking,’” senator John Thune said...

