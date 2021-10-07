New hope for Africa as WHO green-lights first malaria vaccine

The shot is the first to prove safe and effective in a large trial and could save hundreds of thousands of lives

The first vaccine for malaria, the mosquito-borne disease that kills 400,000 people each year, is set to be deployed more widely after more than three decades of work and about $1bn (about R15bn) in investment.



The vaccine, developed by GlaxoSmithKline and its partners, won a recommendation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday for use in children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission. It marks a turning point in a battle against the parasite that causes malaria. ..