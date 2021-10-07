Reinvention of the wheel: Nigerian turns tyres into ‘black gold’
Shrewd businesswoman now has a workforce of 128 to make in-demand products out of rubber rubbish
07 October 2021 - 19:28
In Nigeria, a country heavily reliant on revenues from its oil exports, entrepreneur Ifedolapo Runsewe has identified another type of black gold: used car tyres.
She has set up Freetown Waste Management Recycle, an industrial plant dedicated to transforming old tyres into paving bricks, floor tiles and other goods that are in high demand in Africa’s most populous nation...
