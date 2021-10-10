Even as it congratulates Nobel winner, Kremlin ups its war on free speech
The Pandora Papers have fuelled a belief that independent journalists are spies out to tarnish Putin’s image
10 October 2021 - 17:46
While the Kremlin quickly congratulated Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov for winning the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, Russia’s relentless crackdown on independent media shows no sign of letting up.
A disclosure in the Pandora Papers leak of documents last week that an alleged former lover of President Vladimir Putin acquired a €3,6m (about R62m) flat in Monaco has added fuel to a belief within the Kremlin that there is a Western campaign to tarnish his image, said two people close to the government. That’s likely to intensify pressure on independent reporting outlets...
