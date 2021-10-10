World

Somali spy’s murder could see president ousted

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has been accused of obstructing a probe into Ikran Tahlil’s disappearance

10 October 2021 - 17:46 By Simon Marks and Mohammed Omar Ahmed

The killing of a senior Somali spy, who according to Western officials had knowledge of a secretive regional security accord and the formation of a new elite military unit, has cast a shadow over the war-torn nation’s long-delayed elections.

The plebiscite was originally scheduled for February, but was delayed by a dispute over voting modalities and subsequent plans to hold it on Sunday were derailed by administrative glitches. A new date has yet to be set and there are fears militant groups Al-Shabaab and Islamic State could fill a power vacuum should the political process collapse. ..

