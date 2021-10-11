Antibody cocktail means happy days for treating mild Covid

AstraZeneca drug halves the risk of developing severe illness or death, tests reveal

AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail was effective at preventing people with mild or moderate Covid-19 infection from worsening in a study that bolsters the drugmaker’s ambitions for the product.



The cocktail halved the risk of developing severe illness or death compared with a placebo in 822 participants who had been symptomatic for a week or less and weren’t hospitalised, Astra said in a statement on Monday. ..