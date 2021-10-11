Antibody cocktail means happy days for treating mild Covid
AstraZeneca drug halves the risk of developing severe illness or death, tests reveal
11 October 2021 - 19:33
AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail was effective at preventing people with mild or moderate Covid-19 infection from worsening in a study that bolsters the drugmaker’s ambitions for the product.
The cocktail halved the risk of developing severe illness or death compared with a placebo in 822 participants who had been symptomatic for a week or less and weren’t hospitalised, Astra said in a statement on Monday. ..
