World

Antibody cocktail means happy days for treating mild Covid

AstraZeneca drug halves the risk of developing severe illness or death, tests reveal

11 October 2021 - 19:33 By Suzi Ring

AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail was effective at preventing people with mild or moderate Covid-19 infection from worsening in a study that bolsters the drugmaker’s ambitions for the product.

The cocktail halved the risk of developing severe illness or death compared with a placebo in 822 participants who had been symptomatic for a week or less and weren’t hospitalised, Astra said in a statement on Monday. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. We can be proud, but shots in arms urgently needed now Business Times
  2. PETER BRUCE | Vaxxed shoulders to the wheel to save summer Opinion & Analysis
  3. Merck pill seen as 'huge advance,' raises hope of preventing Covid-19 deaths World
  4. Innovation is the name of the game and even llamas can help us fight Covid News

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – October 12 2021 World
  2. No need for Sydneysiders to tear their hair out any more World
  3. Should rich nations pay their fair share of the climate change bill? World
  4. Protesters refuse to abort fight for life as women seek to protect theirs World
  5. Antibody cocktail means happy days for treating mild Covid World

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting