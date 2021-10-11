No need for Sydneysiders to tear their hair out any more

The city has exited a three-month strict lockdown, with non-essential businesses, such as barber shops, reopening

Sydney lawyer Greg Heathcote and investment banker David Rabinowitz had the same urgent order of business to start the week: a haircut.



It was the first day the men, and 6-million other people, could get their locks trimmed since Australia’s most populous city on Monday exited more than three months of lockdown. ..