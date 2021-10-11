Protesters refuse to abort fight for life as women seek to protect theirs

US anti-abortion cases are taking centre stage in the run-up to a bid to overturn landmark 1973 case Roe v Wade

A woman seeking to end a pregnancy in Kentucky after 14 weeks has one choice: she enters a brick building on the edge of central Louisville after running a gauntlet of abortion opponents determined to change her mind.



Patients coming to the EMW Women’s Surgical Center on a recent Tuesday navigated as many as 10 protesters, including a preacher with a microphone, a man and boy holding “abortion is murder” signs and a woman who tried to redirect people to the anti-abortion pregnancy centre next door...