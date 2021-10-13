Did Kanye put the cart before the horse with his monster ranch?

The rapper is selling the property, for which he had big plans, for R163m, dashing employment hopes in Cody

Kanye West once had big dreams for his sprawling ranch in northwestern Wyoming. Now it appears he is ready to make a change.



The rapper and entrepreneur listed the property for $11m (R163m), after buying it just two years ago. He is in the middle of a divorce from Kim Kardashian West...