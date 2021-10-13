Why, with the same vaccines, some nations have deadlier Covid outbreaks
Scientists say it’s not just the type of shots or extent of vaccination rollouts that contribute to outcomes
13 October 2021 - 19:25
It’s one of the great puzzles of the pandemic. Most developed economies are now highly vaccinated with some of the most effective shots on offer, so why are the latest Covid-19 outbreaks more deadly in some places than in others?
While it’s clear vaccines led to a drop in fatalities during the most recent Delta variant-driven waves compared with earlier bouts with the virus, some countries saw deaths fall to a greater degree than others, an outcome scientists still don’t have answers for. ..
