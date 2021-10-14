How small African farmers, who are crucial to food security, are teching up

Small growers produce more than a third of our food, but face huge hurdles which are now being addressed with tech

Until a year ago, it would take Pamela Auma a whole month to prepare the land on her farm in western Kenya for planting ahead of the rainy season.



With hoe in hand, the mother of seven spent her days digging up the 0.4ha plot, roughly the size of a football field, and praying she would finish in time to sow her maize and bean crops before the heavens opened. ..