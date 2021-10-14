Once Covid-free, New Zealand is prepping for onslaught thanks to Delta

Health system readies for patient influx when lockdowns end, government plans for positive cases to isolate at home

Once the envy of the world for its handling of the pandemic, New Zealand is now preparing its health system for an influx of Covid-19 patients as it pivots away from its elimination strategy.



Health ministry modelling forecasts more than 5,000 cases per week in the Auckland and Northland regions next year, even assuming 90% of the eligible population is vaccinated, health minister Andrew Little said on Thursday. The figure does not include the rest of the country, where modelling is still being conducted...