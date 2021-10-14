World

Once Covid-free, New Zealand is prepping for onslaught thanks to Delta

Health system readies for patient influx when lockdowns end, government plans for positive cases to isolate at home

14 October 2021 - 19:04 By Ainsley Thomson

Once the envy of the world for its handling of the pandemic, New Zealand is now preparing its health system for an influx of Covid-19 patients as it pivots away from its elimination strategy.

Health ministry modelling forecasts more than 5,000 cases per week in the Auckland and Northland regions next year, even assuming 90% of the eligible population is vaccinated, health minister Andrew Little said on Thursday. The figure does not include the rest of the country, where modelling is still being conducted...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Sydney emerges from pandemic lockdown, beer in hand World
  2. As Sydney readies to exit lockdown, doctors fret reopening is moving too fast World
  3. New Zealand drops its Covid-19 elimination plan as Delta persists World
  4. Worrying new variant gaining traction in SA and abroad, says expert News

Most read

  1. Shorter work week goes a long way as study shows ‘overwhelming success’ World
  2. Once Covid-free, New Zealand is prepping for onslaught thanks to Delta World
  3. How small African farmers, who are crucial to food security, are teching up World
  4. Prince William gives space-obsessed billionaires a right royal bollocking World
  5. Eye on the world – October 15 2021 World

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...