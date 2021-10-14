World

Prince William gives space-obsessed billionaires a right royal bollocking

Great minds should be focusing on solving problems on Earth, not indulging in a space tourism race, he says

14 October 2021 - 19:04 By Michael Holden

Prince William has taken a thinly veiled swipe at the billionaires embroiled in a space tourism race, saying the world’s greatest brains should instead be focused on solving the environmental problems facing Earth.

During a BBC interview aired on Thursday, the prince appeared to criticise Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, Elon Musk and Briton Richard Branson, whose rival ventures are all vying to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel...

