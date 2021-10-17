World

Posing question: celebs sued for posting paparazzi pics of themselves

Instagram posts spawn copyright suits over stars’ own images with fresh cases after a pandemic-aligned lull in filings

17 October 2021 - 17:47 By Christopher Yasiejko

Now that the famous are no longer holed up in their mansions, the paparazzi are on the prowl — and not only with cameras. 

Since June, photographers or their agencies have filed more than a dozen copyright-infringement suits against individual celebrities or their companies. The suits are targeting celebs who post photos of themselves on social media — pictures that they don’t own the rights to...

