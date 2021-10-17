The real winner of ‘Squid Game’ is Netflix – to the tune of R13bn
So far more than 130-million people have watched the South Korean show
17 October 2021 - 17:48
Netflix estimates that its latest megahit, Squid Game, will create almost $900m (R13.056bn) in value for the company, underscoring the windfall that one megahit can generate in the streaming era.
Netflix differs from movie studios and TV networks in that it doesn’t generate sales based on specific titles, instead using its catalogue and a steady drumbeat of new releases to entice customers every week. But the company does have a wealth of data concerning what its customers watch, which the company uses to determine the value derived from individual programmes...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.