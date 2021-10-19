Fatality risk was below 0.1%, so what set Colin Powell’s death apart?

The available data shows that such deaths for fully vaccinated people are exceptionally rare

The death of former US secretary of state Colin Powell after a breakthrough Covid-19 infection shines a high-profile spotlight on what has been a rare phenomenon.



Powell died aged 84 from Covid-19 complications despite being fully vaccinated, his family announced on Monday. A decorated former general and chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he was being treated at the Walter Reed National Medical Center. ..