Fatality risk was below 0.1%, so what set Colin Powell’s death apart?
The available data shows that such deaths for fully vaccinated people are exceptionally rare
19 October 2021 - 19:38
The death of former US secretary of state Colin Powell after a breakthrough Covid-19 infection shines a high-profile spotlight on what has been a rare phenomenon.
Powell died aged 84 from Covid-19 complications despite being fully vaccinated, his family announced on Monday. A decorated former general and chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he was being treated at the Walter Reed National Medical Center. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.