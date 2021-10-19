World

Fatality risk was below 0.1%, so what set Colin Powell’s death apart?

The available data shows that such deaths for fully vaccinated people are exceptionally rare

19 October 2021 - 19:38 By Emma Court

The death of former US secretary of state Colin Powell after a breakthrough Covid-19 infection shines a high-profile spotlight on what has been a rare phenomenon. 

Powell died aged 84 from Covid-19 complications despite being fully vaccinated, his family announced on Monday. A decorated former general and chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he was being treated at the Walter Reed National Medical Center. ..

