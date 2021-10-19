UK Covid spike serves as a warning to others. What went wrong?
Part of the answer seems to be the reopening in July, but that’s still too simplistic
19 October 2021 - 19:37
Once again Britain has one of the highest rates of Covid infection anywhere. The UK just reported its biggest single-day Covid case increase in three months and a 16% increase in confirmed cases in the week to October 18. The government has warned of a bad winter.
Even in the era of vaccines, the risks aren’t trivial...
