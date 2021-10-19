UK Covid spike serves as a warning to others. What went wrong?

Part of the answer seems to be the reopening in July, but that’s still too simplistic

Once again Britain has one of the highest rates of Covid infection anywhere. The UK just reported its biggest single-day Covid case increase in three months and a 16% increase in confirmed cases in the week to October 18. The government has warned of a bad winter.



Even in the era of vaccines, the risks aren’t trivial...