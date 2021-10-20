Elon Musk’s wealth is going where no man’s has gone before

The worth of the world’s soon-to-be first trillionaire is soaring, with Tesla on Monday boosting it by R98bn

Elon Musk has already become the world’s richest person on the ascendancy of Tesla. But it will be SpaceX, rather than the hyped electric carmaker, that lifts him to trillionaire status, according to a Morgan Stanley analyst.



The private space exploration company “is challenging any preconceived notion of what was possible and the time frame possible in terms of rockets, launch vehicles and supporting infrastructure”, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas wrote on Tuesday in a note titled “SpaceX Escape Velocity ... Who Can Catch Them?”..