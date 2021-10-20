Facebook must face the laws of this universe before building a ‘metaverse’

Zuckerberg has bigger problems to deal with right now

Facebook is planning to change its name to something related to the metaverse, a new digital network for communicating through augmented and virtual reality, according to a report in the The Verge, which cites a source with direct knowledge. Over the weekend, the company said that as part of its metaverse-building efforts, it would hire 10,000 high-skilled jobs in Europe.



Putting aside the prospects of financial success with this big new platform, which don’t look good, Facebook’s hyper focus on the metaverse right now reflects poor judgment by its management and Mark Zuckerberg in particular. ..