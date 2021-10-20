Police brutality continues unfettered in Nigeria, as civilians ask when will it end?

A year after Lagos bloodshed, Nigerians say promises of police reform have proved to be hollow

One year ago, Adebanjo Akinwunmi gleefully waved a Nigerian flag at the Lekki toll gate, a stretch of tarmac in front of toll booths on a highway on the outskirts of Lagos. Joined by thousands of his countrymen, he demanded an end to what demonstrators said was endemic police brutality.



But the ebullient protests, which had taken place in cities across the nation of 200-million, ended in a hail of gunfire at Lekki toll gate...