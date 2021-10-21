Love conquers all as Princess Mako marries her ‘frog’ prince

Japan princess overcomes a money scandal, a family rift and PTSD to marry her university sweetheart

Japan’s Princess Mako will marry a commoner in a subdued ritual on Tuesday, after a three-year engagement plagued by scandal and media speculation which has left the 29-year-old niece of the emperor with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



She will become an ordinary citizen after marrying Kei Komuro, a 30-year-old Japanese law graduate who lives in New York, in line with laws mandating female imperial family members abandon royal status...