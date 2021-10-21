Simplicity is power: Tesla’s choice of batteries is a lesson to other carmakers

The powerpacks are cheap and help overcome the persistent issues and inconveniences that come with electric cars

Tesla seems to have got it right. The usually fantastical Elon Musk is set to give the electric vehicle market and its various players a reality check.



At its third-quarter earnings call, Tesla said it was switching to a less expensive type of battery – the central part of the vehicle – for the company’s standard-range cars globally. Tesla already had been using these in some of its cars in China, where sales have been soaring primarily because prices were kept down. That was a shrewd, prescient and realistic move...