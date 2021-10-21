Teens think it zucks, but will Boomerville be cool again with a rebrand?

Facebook is ‘changing it’s name’, but why, and will it be enough to re-attract youngsters and detract from scrutiny?

Zuckerverse. Timesuck. Faceplant.



They’re just a few of the suggestions being bandied around online after reports that Facebook plans to rebrand itself with a new group name. The company refused to comment on rumour or speculation, of course, but the Twitterati had no problem...