World

Horns of a dilemma: rhinos removed from Okavango as poaching worsens

Poachers have killed 92 of the animals in the past two years in Botswana’s top tourist destination

24 October 2021 - 17:28 By Mbongeni Mguni

The Botswana government is moving rhinos out of the Okavango Delta after a surge in poaching that has seen 92 of the endangered animals killed in the past two years, compared to just seven from 2010 to 2018.

The delta is one of two World Heritage Sites in the country, a 20,000km² ) wetland populated by 130 animal species, including white and black rhino. It is Botswana’s premier tourist attraction and the rhinos are a major drawcard...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. White rhino population down by two-thirds, new global report says South Africa
  2. It’s challenging, but protecting wildlife is a calling: winning game ranger News
  3. Namibia sees steady downward trend in rhino and elephant poaching Sci-Tech
  4. Covid-19 could be a 'potential lifeline' for rhinos — but it's complicated Travel

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – October 25 2021 World
  2. Why 25 previous UN conferences have failed to stop climate change World
  3. How Facebook’s dodgy algorithm leads new users to fake news, violence World
  4. Horns of a dilemma: rhinos removed from Okavango as poaching worsens World
  5. ‘Vibrant’ cinematographer remembered as police probe Baldwin shooting World

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...