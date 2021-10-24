Horns of a dilemma: rhinos removed from Okavango as poaching worsens

Poachers have killed 92 of the animals in the past two years in Botswana’s top tourist destination

The Botswana government is moving rhinos out of the Okavango Delta after a surge in poaching that has seen 92 of the endangered animals killed in the past two years, compared to just seven from 2010 to 2018.



The delta is one of two World Heritage Sites in the country, a 20,000km² ) wetland populated by 130 animal species, including white and black rhino. It is Botswana’s premier tourist attraction and the rhinos are a major drawcard...