Why 25 previous UN conferences have failed to stop climate change

It’s more complicated than you might think, and there remains reason for at least cautious optimism

24 October 2021 - 17:28 By David Fickling

There have been 25 conferences under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change since the body first met in 1995. Over that period, some 894-billion metric tons of carbon dioxide, about 37% of all greenhouse pollution in human history, have been emitted. What makes anyone think that the 26th meeting starting on October 31 — COP26 — will be any more effective?

The answer lies in the age-old challenges of forging major international agreements — and it may be more hopeful than you think. ..

