Why 25 previous UN conferences have failed to stop climate change

It’s more complicated than you might think, and there remains reason for at least cautious optimism

There have been 25 conferences under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change since the body first met in 1995. Over that period, some 894-billion metric tons of carbon dioxide, about 37% of all greenhouse pollution in human history, have been emitted. What makes anyone think that the 26th meeting starting on October 31 — COP26 — will be any more effective?



The answer lies in the age-old challenges of forging major international agreements — and it may be more hopeful than you think. ..