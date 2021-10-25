Alec Baldwin was told the gun he was handed was unloaded, say authorities

And a celeb website said the weapon had earlier been used by crew for target practice off-set, using live bullets

Alec Baldwin was drawing a revolver across his body and pointing it at a camera during rehearsals for Rust when the weapon fired and struck the cinematographer in the chest, according to an affidavit released on Sunday.



The document provided additional details about Thursday’s accidental shooting in New Mexico that killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin had been handed the prop gun and told it was unloaded, authorities in Santa Fe have said in court papers...