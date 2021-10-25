Why has Sudan had a coup? Here’s what led up to it
Sudan cabinet members were arrested by the military and the transitional government was dissolved on Monday
25 October 2021 - 19:28
Members of Sudan’s cabinet and a large number of pro-government party leaders were arrested on Monday in an apparent coup, after weeks of tension between the military and a civilian government, political sources said.
Here is some background to the events...
