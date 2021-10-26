World

Gender inequality sees world’s oldest monarchy running out of royals

After World War 2 Japan’s royal family had 67 members. Soon there will be 17, unless the country embraces modernity

26 October 2021 - 19:21 By Marika Katanuma

Japan will maintain tradition in the imperial household even if it means the end of the monarchy.

After a four-year engagement, Princess Mako, the niece of 61-year-old Emperor Naruhito, has married her longtime boyfriend, Kei Komuro. And because Japan’s imperial law strips women of their royal status after an “unequal” marriage, the princess will exit the family, leaving behind just 12 women and five men...

