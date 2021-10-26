Let’s hope COP26’s food is good. The planet’s fate depends on it
Previous talks have run into all sorts of problems. Throw Covid-19 into the mix and the stakes this year are even higher
26 October 2021 - 19:21
If you thought figuring out the acceptable social rules for post-lockdown gatherings was a challenge, imagine trying to pull off a high-stakes climate summit with more than 100 world leaders. And no pressure, but any mistake could lower the chances of a planet-saving deal.
Even in a good year there’s an endless list of things that could go wrong at the annual UN-sponsored talks, known as COP26. Past hosts have come under fire for unhealthy food and insensitive artwork. Anything can set off a grumpy negotiator after an exhausting fortnight of poring over the minutiae of international law...
