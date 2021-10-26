World

Texas marches even further to the far right with anti-transgender sports law

Proponents say law keeps competition fair for girls, while critics say the measure is cruel and discriminatory

26 October 2021 - 19:21 By Shelly Hagan and Erik Larson

Texas governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law that restricts transgender school athletes from playing on teams that don’t align with the gender of their birth certificate.

The law is set to take effect on January 18...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Dave Chappelle addresses Netflix transgender controversy in full for the first ... Lifestyle
  2. Ghana president, Nana Akufo-Addo calls for tolerance as parliament considers ... Africa
  3. Protesters denounce Netflix over Chappelle transgender comments World
  4. 'I would love to see a world in which youth are free to explore their identity' Insight
  5. Authorities call for justice after KZN LGBTQI+ activist brutally murdered South Africa
  6. That’s right, America, keep LGBT+ prejudice alive by keeping kids in the dark World

Most read

  1. Let’s hope COP26’s food is good. The planet’s fate depends on it World
  2. Texas marches even further to the far right with anti-transgender sports law World
  3. Don’t count your chickens ... spike in bird flu infections raises concern World
  4. Gender inequality sees world’s oldest monarchy running out of royals World
  5. Eye on the world — October 27 2021 World

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane