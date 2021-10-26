Texas marches even further to the far right with anti-transgender sports law
Proponents say law keeps competition fair for girls, while critics say the measure is cruel and discriminatory
26 October 2021 - 19:21
Texas governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law that restricts transgender school athletes from playing on teams that don’t align with the gender of their birth certificate.
The law is set to take effect on January 18...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.