Gabon unlocks the mystery of its carbon-gobbling mangroves

The trees are astonishingly effective carbon absorbers, and new tech is helping make sure they are protected

The towering trees in Gabon’s impenetrable mangrove swamps have helped to make the central African country one of the world’s few net absorbers of carbon as the plants sequester the greenhouse gas four times faster than forests on land.



While the world struggles to curb climate change and UN talks on the issue begin at the end of the month, countries such as Gabon are trying to work out exactly how much carbon is locked in their mangroves...