How Putin and his Belarusian poodle are creating a new, cruel Iron Curtain

The dastardly duo have sunk to new lows by using desperate migrants as weapons against the EU

27 October 2021 - 19:54 By Andreas Kluth

It appears the dictator of Minsk and his overlord in Moscow are waging a coordinated form of hybrid warfare against Western Europe. Such tactics, of course, aren’t new to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko or his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. What’s novel is how unfathomably callous and evil these have become.  

In the past, Putin for one has been better known for hybrid warfare involving mixtures of cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and “little green men” — that is, combatants who are Russian, but wearing unmarked uniforms as they infiltrate or invade places such as Crimea. This time, Lukashenko, apparently with Putin’s blessing, is using some of the world’s most vulnerable human beings as weapons...

