Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 gets the green light

On the brink of being approved the US FDA, the vaccine will be available to all school-age children for the first time

27 October 2021 - 19:54 By Jeannie Baumann

Pfizer’s lower-dose Covid-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12 appears to offer protection across the board, company officials said, and the drug giant may look into offering lower doses for teens who now receive the adult dose.

A scientific advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday gave its green light to the vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds. If cleared by regulators, it would make a Covid-19 vaccine available to all American school-age children for the first time...

