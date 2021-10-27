The clock is TikToking: teens will eventually find their way back to Facebook

Younger generations will grow up and need the same services their parents are getting from the social media platform

Does Facebook’s declining relevance with teenagers really pose an existential threat to the company? After all, Facebook’s most loyal users are people over the age of 30 and today’s teens are tomorrow’s 30-somethings — if they don’t start using Facebook while they’re young, there’s no guarantee they will later in life.



But Facebook today serves a different purpose than it did a decade ago, and would-be challengers such as Snapchat and TikTok aren’t well-positioned to threaten the social media platform’s dominance with older users. To do that they’d probably have to change their products significantly to more closely resemble Facebook, perhaps turning off their core base of young people...