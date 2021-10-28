Cod help them! France threatens to play dirty in fishing spat with UK

‘I worry this UK government only understands force,’ says minister amid threats France will cut cross-channel power supply

Tensions between Paris and London over fishing rights are ratcheting up, days before a possible meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



France could lift prices for the electricity it provides via undersea cables to the British Channel Islands, Clement Beaune, junior minister for European affairs, said on Thursday.. ..