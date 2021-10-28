Skinny Kim ‘not using body double’ and unlikely to be starving, so what’s up?

Kim Jong-un is said to have lost 20kg and though his country faces a crippling food shortage, this can’t be the reason

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has dropped about 20kg, South Korea’s spy agency believes, and it dismissed speculation he was using a body double.



Kim tipped the scales at about 140kg in 2019 and has lost weight since then, the agency told lawmakers on Thursday. Its estimates were based on optimal facial analysis, weight-tracking models and an analysis of high-resolution video, ruling party representative Kim Byung-kee said...