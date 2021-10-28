World

Skinny Kim ‘not using body double’ and unlikely to be starving, so what’s up?

Kim Jong-un is said to have lost 20kg and though his country faces a crippling food shortage, this can’t be the reason

28 October 2021 - 20:10 By Jeong-Ho Lee

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has dropped about 20kg, South Korea’s spy agency believes, and it dismissed speculation he was using a body double.

Kim tipped the scales at about 140kg in 2019 and has lost weight since then, the agency told lawmakers on Thursday. Its estimates were based on optimal facial analysis, weight-tracking models and an analysis of high-resolution video, ruling party representative Kim Byung-kee said...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. North Korea fires ballistic missile, disrupts Japanese election campaign start World
  2. World’s most powerful passports: How does SA’s ‘green mamba’ compare? Travel
  3. North Korea fires missile, accuses US of 'double standards' World
  4. North Korea hits back at US involvement in Asia-Pacific arms deal World
  5. North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile with possible nuclear ... World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — October 29 2021 World
  2. Sound familiar? Lebanon politicos do a Stalingrad to avoid Beirut blast probe World
  3. Cod help them! France threatens to play dirty in fishing spat with UK World
  4. Skinny Kim ‘not using body double’ and unlikely to be starving, so what’s up? World
  5. Israel needs more jabs, tourist safeguards to avoid fifth Covid wave World

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed