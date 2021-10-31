World

Britain begins to think the unthinkable: life after the queen

Elizabeth II’s intention is to remain in public view as long as she can. But the shadow cast by her years lengthens

31 October 2021 - 18:42 By Martin Ivens

The world’s leaders are gathered in Glasgow for COP26, but Queen Elizabeth II — most likely the dignitary they were keenest to glimpse — will not be there to greet them. She will address delegates in a recorded video instead. The conference will lack the magic dust that the physical presence of Europe’s last anointed and longest reigning monarch scatters over such occasions.  

This is but the latest of several intimations of royal mortality. The queen, 95 years old this year, long ago handed over arduous foreign tours to her son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles. Just as Buckingham Palace begins to transfer more duties around the royal “firm”, the UK must begin to think the unthinkable: of life without her...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. UK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of COP26 following advice to rest World
  2. Queen Elizabeth in good spirits after first night in hospital in years Lifestyle
  3. Queen to take it easy after doctors order her ‘to rest for next few days’ Lifestyle
  4. UK's Queen Elizabeth seen using walking stick at public event Lifestyle
  5. Is the British royal family destined for the mantel(piece) of history? World
  6. Queen Elizabeth says prayers for victims and survivors of 9/11 World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 1 2021 World
  2. Britain begins to think the unthinkable: life after the queen World
  3. Scaling carbon capture might mean thinking small, not big World
  4. The message is clear: Moderna is trying to outdo Pfizer World
  5. Man killed after bull takes him by the thigh World

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...