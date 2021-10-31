World

The message is clear: Moderna is trying to outdo Pfizer

Moderna says Pfizer is trying to fathom how to play its game, while Pfizer says it’s proud of every shot-maker’s efforts

31 October 2021 - 18:42 By Robert Langreth and Riley Griffin

Pfizer has been first across the finish line in nearly every leg of the Covid-19 vaccine race, but Moderna executives say their company’s long experience with messenger RNA (mRNA) technology gives it a more enduring advantage.

“We’re not dabbling” in mRNA, the technology that is the backbone of both the leading US vaccines, Moderna president Stephen Hoge said. “We’ve been doing this for a few years; we’re the creators of this space.”..

